IPPIS: Make names of lecturers who enrolled public, ASUU challenges FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has challenged the Federal Government to make public the names of 8,000 university lecturers it claimed enrolled in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS if the government is sure of its facts.

The Chairman, University of Lagos, UNILAG chapter of ASUU, Dr. Dele Ashiru, threw the challenge on Thursday in a chat with Vanguard.

Ashiru, who was reacting to the claim by the FG that over 90,000 university workers were captured in the recent enrolment of workers into the IPPIS and that 8,000 were lecturers, alleged that the government was being economical with the truth on the matter.

“It is a great disservice if the government is peddling fake news when we are proposing a law to tackle fake news in our society. Well, to give all sides to the matter benefit of the doubt and fair hearing, let the Federal Government make public the names of the 8,000 lecturers who enrolled in the IPPIS.

“They should also be informed that no lecturer will go to Abuja to get enrolled in the IPPIS. We stand by our resolution that the IPPIS is not the best option and we have something better that will be beneficial to the system, the government, the students, the lecturers and our society at large,” he said.

On the threat by the government not to pay the December 2019 salaries of university workers not enrolled in the IPPIS, Ashiru said his members were waiting for that to happen.

“I don’t know whether the December salary has been paid. But should the government wilfully refused to pay for the job we have conscientiously performed, the Union would immediately activate its standing resolution of “No Pay No Work”, he said.

However, it was learned that ASUU is still waiting on the leadership of the National Assembly to wade into the matter.

The National President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, had led a delegation to meet the. President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, on October 28 with a view to finding an amicable resolution to the faceoff.

Lawan then promised to meet with government officials, including the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on the matter.

Recall that ASUU renewed its opposition to IPPIS in October when President Muhammadu Buhari gave the directive that any federal worker not on the platform would no longer be paid salary.

ASUU said it has a better alternative to IPPIS and it would be domiciled in each university, different from IPPIS that is centralised in the Accountant General of the Federation office in Abuja.

ASUU called its own platform Nigerian Universities Transparency and Accountability System, NUTAS.

However, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, the Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU and a breakaway faction of ASUU, the Congress of University Academics, CONUA, are in support of IPPIS.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: