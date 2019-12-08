IPPIS: FG’ll not obey orders if taken to court ― ASUU

By Ola Ajayi

ACADEMIC Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has alleged that Federal Government would not obey law if it seeks redress in court over the knotty issue of the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS).

This came just as the union described the government as feeding the public with fake news over its claim that it had enrolled over 39,000 lecturers on the IPPIS.

This was disclosed by the ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan, Professor Deji Omole in Ibadan yesterday.

Contrary to the picture being painted by the government, ASUU claimed it had recorded over 90 percent compliance from its highly focussed, dedicated and loyal members.

Omole said, “we have never had it so bad.

A government sworn in as civilian but lacks democratic words and hates negotiations. A government that cannot fund education. A government that disobeys court orders. That is why we didn’t take the government to court on IPPIS because we know the outcome will not be obeyed.”

The academic union further hinted that the government was spreading fake news by its claim that it had discovered 100 fake professors through the exercise.

“The government is now a specialist in fake news for enrolling fictitious lecturers. Our members stand with their union. We are fighting a just cause and we have won government. Their desperation stinks and their lawlessness is legion”.

He stressed that it was laughable that a government agency could go on air that it had discovered 100 fake professors in Nigerian Universities when it still needed verification of the names from university administrations.

According to him, a government-run on deceit and falsehood is an enemy of growth and development.

The union advised Federal Government to stop breaking the law in the name of fighting corruption and offer to help the government in anti-corruption fight without breaking the law.

The Professor of Forest Engineering clarified that university lecturers are different from university workers which the government claimed it enrolled.

While Congratulating the first lady, Aisha Buhari on the graduation of her daughter from a foreign university with first-class, Omole asked the first lady to use “the other room strategy” to make her family give Nigerian children the kind of education her daughter enjoyed abroad.

ASUU dismissed the allegation that it was supporting corruption by refusing to enlist on IPPIS stating that its opposition is based on law, rights and privileges of the university lecturers upon which the scheme is trying to impinge.