IPPIS: FG won’t obey orders, if taken to court —ASUU

IBADAN—THE Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, yesterday, alleged that the Federal Government would not obey the law if it seeks redress in court over the knotty issue of the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System, IPPIS.

ASUU dismissed the allegation that it was supporting corruption by refusing to enlist on IPPIS stating that its opposition is based on law, rights and privileges of the university lecturers upon which the scheme is trying to impinge.

This came as the union faulted the Federal Government for allegedly feeding the public with fake news over its claim that it had enrolled over 39,000 lecturers on the IPPIS.

This was disclosed by the ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan, Professor Deji Omole in Ibadan.

Contrary to the picture being painted by the government, ASUU claimed it had recorded over 90 percent compliance from its highly focussed, dedicated and loyal members.

Omole said: “We have never had it so bad. A government sworn in as civilian, but lacks democratic norms and hates negotiations; a government that cannot fund education, a government that disobeys court orders. That is why we didn’t take the government to court on IPPIS because we know the outcome will not be obeyed.

“The government is now a specialist in fake news for enrolling fictitious lecturers. Our members stand with their union. We are fighting a just cause and we have won the government. Their desperation stinks and their lawlessness is legion.”

He stressed that it was laughable that a government’s agency could go on the air that it had discovered 100 fake professors in Nigerian Universities when it still needed verification of the names from university administrations.

According to him, “a government run on deceit and falsehood, is an enemy of growth and development.”

