IPPIS: ASUU accuses FG of paying contractors N2b

Ola Ajayi

ACADEMIC Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has alleged that the Federal Government will pay IPPIS contractors about 2billion naira if all non-teaching and academic staff are fully enrolled.

ASUU described the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari as the government of “contractor any” where public monies are allegedly given out to friends of government for the benefit of associates.

Also read:

ASUU chairman, University of Ibadan Professor Deji Omole who stated this in a statement also hinted that the union had been informed that the IPPIS contractor allegedly paid 16,000 nairas per person that is enrolled by a government claiming to be fighting corruption.

The union noted that the National University Commission data in forty federal Universities had a total of 119,202 staff ( 35,963 academic staff and 83,239 non-teaching staff).

Omole stated that assuming ASUU members enrolled fully, the Director of IPPIS who claimed it had enrolled 39,000 thousand academic staff must be fraudulent or confused and should explain where he got his figures from.

According to Omole, ASUU members have substantially complied with the directive not to enrol and this has become a headache to the contractor who wants to enrol more people to get more money.

The professor of Forest Engineering maintained that having failed to record success on ASUU members, the IPPIS team are even ready to go into houses to beg academic staff to enrol.

ASUU says that it suspects that the contractors will work with the office of Accountant General of the Federation to add fictitious names on the platform to siphon Nigeria’s commonwealth.

The ASUU boss then asked the government to test the alternative template it has developed which captures the peculiarities of the University system without breaking the law and the ASUU/FGN agreements.

ASUU said, “What is going on is a grand plan to further swindle the commonwealth of Nigerians by the office of Accountant General and their contractors, whom we heard, are being paid 16,000 nairas per enrollee. So, the more you register the more money you get. And that is why the AGF that says December is the final day for enrollment cannot stop the exercise.”

“They want to mop the money in the treasury before the end of the year in the name of IPPIS contract. ASUU members don’t pay salaries of workers. Our members are not in audit, account or Bursary units of universities. Our calling is different from others in the university system. We are intellectuals. We have developed what the government contracted out with millions from our experts. The government and their associates run “contractocracy” government. They must find ways to empower party men, family members and friends at the expense of the nation”, the union alleged.