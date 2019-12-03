IPOB leader’s lawyer alleges more than 10 people were killed at his residence

By Chimaobi Nwauwu

Lawyer to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor Tuesday evening alleged that contrary to the report that only two people were shot dead in his house, that over ten people were killed in Oraifite by the police.

In a video broadcast made available to Vanguard through the Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, Mr. Ejiofor alleged that the police shot his mother but she survived with a gunshot wound that is being treated in an undisclosed hospital.

Ejiofor who spoke from his hideout having been allegedly rendered homeless following his house that was allegedly burnt down by the Police alleged that nobody can give the accurate account of the number of people that were killed in his house but insisted that not less than twenty people were killed.

According to him, no policeman or officer was killed in my house, the police killed their victims in my house, took their corpses to an open place near Nkwo in between Oraifite and Ozubulu and burnt them in their vehicle if any policeman was killed it was not in Oraifite.

Ejiofor also disclosed that while the incident happened, he was away and was in contact with the Divisional Police officer who had earlier in the day had fruitful discussion with him on the incident and the purpose of the police coming to his house.

“I had agreed to meet with the DPO on phone to meet Jim at the station by 11am and he told me that time was of essence and I promised to be with him but was at s loss when my senior brother called me and told me the police invaded my house and was shooting anyone on sight.

“I did not understand anything about the incident and as am talking now I don’t have a home, my house was totally burnt down, my life is not safe the way things stand, I am appealing to the international community, the NBA Abuja, Amnesty International to note that my life is in danger now.”