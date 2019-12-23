IPOB alleges influx of mercenaries into Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Monday, raised the alarm over what it called “current high level of influx of mercenaries from the terror-ravaged Sahel region into Nigeria,” noting that “since the civil war, nobody has witnessed the current high level of influx of mercenaries into Nigeria.

It warned that any ethnic group that failed to condemn and also join hand with IPOB to check such influx, will soon be consumed by them.

IPOB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, alleged that “the government of Nigeria has perfected their plans and have embarked on a well-funded misinformation programme, while jihadists hiding as soldiers try to accomplish the goal they started in 1804.

“Those of us witnessing the alarming trend of disproportionate influx of killers through the porous borders of the North, find it shocking that non-Fulani ethnic groups across Nigeria have as usual chosen to remain silent.”

It is important inhabitants of Nigeria and Biafrans alike are alive to their responsibilities to defend their populations against this devilish plan.

“Not since the civil war has anyone witnessed the current high level of influx of mercenaries from the terror ravaged Sahel region into Nigeria.

“They resigned to suffer the impending carnage, loss of their land and alteration of their way of life rather than join ongoing efforts by IPOB to dislodge and drive these foot-soldiers and terrorists back to the Sahel from whence they came.

“While other ethnic nationalities in Nigeria have, through a combination of morbid fear of war-mongering and cowardice, been bamboozled into accepting the perverse narrative that these terrorists flooding in from the North are mere settlers.

“We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu cannot be deceived. We are raising the alarm once again about this impending bloodbath and desperation to forcibly take over the land of indigenous ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“The total conquest and domination of the geo-political space in Nigeria has entered into a critical and irreversible phase. This is the sole reason why they are busy occupying the East with their endless military exercises and tens of hundreds of roadblocks in the futile attempt of seeking to contain IPOB.

“There is no security challenge in the East, but there are more armed soldiers, heavy weaponry and checkpoints in Biafraland than in the north where terrorism, banditry, kidnapping is the order of the day.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: