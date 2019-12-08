Internal wrangle threaten World Bank Education Project in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Facts have emerged of an internal wrangle in the circle of the World Bank assisted State Education Programme Investment Project, SEPIP, in Taraba State.

Vanguard investigation revealed that a communication from a staff of SEPIP in Taraba to their national office indicting the state Project Coordinator, PeterToshi raised the dust.

An 11 point allegation of wrongdoing was raised against the Project Coordinator, which he has since denied when contacted.

The petitioner, Job Julius, in his communication titled ‘A PASSIONATE APPEAL TO INTERVENE IN CRASHING SEPIP IN TARABA STATE’ alleged that “payments were made to some individuals without due process and no reason was stated for such payment to the unit concerned” among other accusations.

The Project Coordinator, Peter Toshi while reacting to the allegations when contacted described them as untrue and baseless.

He noted that the only transaction made since he assumed office over three weeks ago was the monthly stipend for the 5,400 teachers captured under the project.

Toshi said the allegations was an in-house affair, which according to him is being looked into.

