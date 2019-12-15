Breaking News
Institute calls on govts. to allow INEC conduct local govt. elections

Independent National Electoral Commission

The Chartered Institute Of Local Government and Public Administration Of Nigeria has called on both the Federal and state governments to allow  INEC  take over  the conduct of local government elections across the country.

It said that this would help to achieve democracy at the grassroots levels.
The Registrar of the Institute ,Dr Uche Okereke,  said this at the investiture of fellows, and the induction of members and associates by the institute on Saturday in Lagos.

The News Agency reports that 108 fellows,368 members and 400 associates were inducted as chartered public administrators.
NAN also  reports that the institute exclusively regulates and plays  a vital role in the training,development and practice of local government and public administration in Nigeria.
Okereke  said that  the major problem at the local government level was lack of autonomy because state governments  were controlling local government elections  due to political power.
“Autonomy is a constitutional issue,at the last conference of the institute we proposed constitutional amendment that will legalise  local government autonomy  on which we had sent  our communique to the National Assembly.
“An expert in public administration and local government should be in local government affairs not just anybody due to influence,” Okereke said.
He also said that the induction ceremony was a time when  they certified  the fellows, members and associates that had been undergoing  training for a year across the country.
“This is our second induction ceremony since we started  implementing fully the  professional examination syllabus.
“This  set is the first to write the examination which means they are truly chartered administrators.
“My advice  to the inductees is that they should go out and show the world  the difference between administrators and non- administrators,” Okereke said.
Also speaking, the President of the Council, Prof. Adekinke Awotokun,  said that the aim of the institute  was to play a vital role in the development and training of high qualified manpower for local governments  and the  public sector in the areas of administrations.

Awotokun said that the institute had over 8,000 members and 7,000 students thst had registered  as at Sept. 30, 2017.
 
One of the inductees, Mrs Sunmbo Oyeleke,  said that she was trained to contribute her quota to the development and growth of public administration in Nigeria.
Oyeleke said that she gained a lot of new knowledge on how to work perfectly as an expert in public   administration  in a unique way.
“I have been looking forward to becoming  a chartered public administrator and today I have realised that  dream,” she said.

