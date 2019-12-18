Vanguard Logo

Innoson: Mixed reactions as Buhari announces Hyundai manufacturing plant proposal

On 8:33 am
Hyundai, Innoson, Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari and delegates of Hyundai Engineering Company Limited during their proposal to set up a vehicle manufacturing plant in Nigeria

Victor Ogunyinka

Nigerians are sad. Good things make people angry, bad things make them angrier, there are too many suspicions everywhere. Most recent was after President Muhammadu Buhari announced that Hyundai Engineering Company Limited has submitted a proposal to establish a vehicle manufacturing plant in Nigeria.

While some see it as a step in the right direction, others were raged, angry and won’t keep calm, they queried the Federal Government on its support for Innoson vehicles, the first indigenous vehicle manufacturing company.

It is noteworthy to point out that aside Innoson that has a foothold in Nigeria and Hyundai that is trying to launch into the biggest ‘black market’ in the world, there are others.

Peugeot Automobile Nigeria, Nissan Motors, Honda Motors, JAC Motors, Kia Motors among others. But different reactions have raised questions of depth, or maybe the timing is just not right.

As for timing. The timing has never been right, not even when Nigeria was half good, when the dollar looked up to the Naira, not when the Naira bowed to the dollars, not now when poverty resides in Nigeria.

Coming at a time where the National Union of Electricity Employee (NUEE) held the whole nation on hostage when it went on strike for less than 24 hours. Power generation then dropped to 753MW from an-already embarrassing 4008MW.

It is also at a time when borders are closed, with the futuristic gains in sight, but palliatives haven’t doused the tensions. Price of local rice has gone sky-high…

Back to the comment section on thoughts of Nigerians on the prospective Hyundai deal to set up a manufacturing plant, which would at least create employment opportunities.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Again, I say Nigerians are sad.

