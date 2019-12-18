Innoson: Mixed reactions as Buhari announces Hyundai manufacturing plant proposal

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerians are sad. Good things make people angry, bad things make them angrier, there are too many suspicions everywhere. Most recent was after President Muhammadu Buhari announced that Hyundai Engineering Company Limited has submitted a proposal to establish a vehicle manufacturing plant in Nigeria.

While some see it as a step in the right direction, others were raged, angry and won’t keep calm, they queried the Federal Government on its support for Innoson vehicles, the first indigenous vehicle manufacturing company.

It is noteworthy to point out that aside Innoson that has a foothold in Nigeria and Hyundai that is trying to launch into the biggest ‘black market’ in the world, there are others.

Peugeot Automobile Nigeria, Nissan Motors, Honda Motors, JAC Motors, Kia Motors among others. But different reactions have raised questions of depth, or maybe the timing is just not right.

As for timing. The timing has never been right, not even when Nigeria was half good, when the dollar looked up to the Naira, not when the Naira bowed to the dollars, not now when poverty resides in Nigeria.

Coming at a time where the National Union of Electricity Employee (NUEE) held the whole nation on hostage when it went on strike for less than 24 hours. Power generation then dropped to 753MW from an-already embarrassing 4008MW.

It is also at a time when borders are closed, with the futuristic gains in sight, but palliatives haven’t doused the tensions. Price of local rice has gone sky-high…

Back to the comment section on thoughts of Nigerians on the prospective Hyundai deal to set up a manufacturing plant, which would at least create employment opportunities.

Today the President/CEO of Hyundai Engineering Company Limited visited, and put forward a proposal to set up a vehicle manufacturing plant in the country. I pledged the full collaboration and support of the Federal Government to make this planned investment a reality. pic.twitter.com/jwkYpsvsTH — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 17, 2019

And some people are telling me Buhari is the best we could have? Closed the border to encourage local rice farming. Embracing foreign vehicle manufacturer to discourage local vehicle manufacturing. What happened to Innoson? This is an analogue president. I’m not sorry to say. https://t.co/LYr5iNYqAZ — Ààrẹ ọna Kakanfo Balogun Fagunleka (@Great_Kamil) December 18, 2019

If Innoson was owned by dangote or any Hausa man I bet you buhari will not welcome Hyundai car plant in Nigeria. Why is it only dangote food & cement factory we have why can’t they bring in another factory ? Go listing to shittima & amosun & see the plans they have for igbos. — QUDUS (@QdPaper) December 18, 2019

All the innoson vehicles av seen so far are government own, am yet to see an individual that is driving it as a private car. The Nigeria government is the best thing that happened to that company right from wen they were making cars like Carpenter till date. — Dr. Inspiration… (@danelsurvival) December 18, 2019

Do not cry for Innoson. Rather, weep for Hyundai. The same Buhari govt policy that brought them in, will drive them out (to Ghana). Just give it time, they’ll sing the same song of : *Dunlop Nigeria Plc

*Michelin

*PZ

*Cadbury

*Unilever

*IITA

*Efritinand almost…

*…Jumia — Afri-Sagacity (@afrisagacity) December 18, 2019

I’m surprised most ppl didn’t know Honda motors has a car plant in Nigeria since 2015. Specially established for Honda Accords model only, that is the most low key company I know. #innoson #Hyundai #Honda pic.twitter.com/8PhxXVPcAu — KING_DAMII (@Damiirez) December 18, 2019

Germany has Audi,BMW,Ford,Mercedes,Opel,

Porsche,Volkswagen.

And are still doing well 9ja has only poor innoson that is not even recognized worldwide now Nigerians are against the establishment of another plant to manufacture automobiles. At this point i think poverty is Nigerian — A core Buharist🇳🇬 (@Ahmadbadamasi7) December 17, 2019

If Hyundai set up shop in Nigeria, the cars will be made in Nigeria; dey will provide jobs for Nigerians. The competition will force Innoson 2 shape up. Prices will fall and the common man will win eventually. Any form of solid foreign investment must be welcomed now, we need it — Half cast ◉ (@kudu_jnr) December 18, 2019

This right here is commendable only to the extent that the government will not send them out with useless policies.

And for the bitter souls talking about Innoson Motors needing to be supported and not this, you all don’t know what capitalism is or don’t know how this https://t.co/dU8vhuT8jY — Terkuma Iorjaah (@TerkumaI) December 18, 2019

After all the wailing on Hyundai setting up a plant in Nigeria, somebody here is some where planning to buy a new car tomorrow, pls change your mind and buy Innoson.😌

Pls don’t buy that benz,you need to help grow our brand.😊 Yen yen, Twitter ng I know won’t still buy Innoson. — Oloye Ayo Gbadebo (@holudaray) December 17, 2019

Again, I say Nigerians are sad.

