INEC tasks stakeholders on free, fair elections in Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, tasked stakeholders on the need to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

Mr Emeka Ononamadu, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu State, stressed this need in Enugu at a stakeholders’ forum on the new electoral bill before the National Assembly.

Ononamadu urged the stakeholders to identify challenges as well as proffer enduring solutions to electoral malpractices that had been militating against free and fair elections.

According to him, the challenges and solutions should be in line with what happened during the recent Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.

“After the 2018 general elections; there were also two major elections in Kogi and Bayelsa and I think the election must have given Nigerians insight into what direction should be taken.

“Our gathering is to look at the event collectively for improvement in our electoral process.

“In the last previous elections, we made sure that the elections were free and fair,’’ he said.

In her contribution, Mrs Rita Chekwe, Head of Administration of INEC in Enugu, said that the commission was committed to delivering its mandate by conducting a credible election.

Chekwe noted that the gathering had become imperative for the stakeholders to brainstorm and make input for an effective electoral process in Nigeria without compromising their integrity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 72 stakeholders from the media, Non-Governmental Organisations and Civil Society Organisations attended the forum.

It is expected that a duly harmonised communiqué would be issued at the end of the two days forum.

