India’s Navy announces first female pilot in armed forces history

India on Monday welcomed its first woman pilot in its armed forces history.

Sub Lieutenant Shivangi will be given her wings and join naval operations in a ceremony on Monday.

The female pilot, who goes by a single name Shivangi stated the role is “a big responsibility” and “a very big thing”.

“It’s a very big thing, It’s a big responsibility for all of us and I know that I have to do well.” She told CNN.

Shivangi completed her basic training in 2018 at the Indian Naval Academy and was brought to Kochi, in southwest India’s Kerala state, to train with the Indian naval air squadron, the INAS 550.

The country’s naval force started permitting females to participate in its service in 1992. Prior to then, the force only allowed them to serve in medical services.

Shivangi will be tasked with flying Dornier aircraft, which are used by the navy for transport and maritime reconnaissance, taking off and landing on the shore, rather than from an aircraft carrier.

“We also use it for certain rescue missions, and according to the requirement, medical evacuation and all those things, so I’ll be a part of all those missions,” Shivangi said.

According to Cmdr. Sridhar Warrier, defence press relations officer for the navy, the class of aircraft Shivangi will be flying “cover large distances over the sea and provide information to the ship at sea of any suspicious or interesting activity happening.”

The Indian Navy has positions for 735 pilots, with about 644 currently filled, according to Indian Ministry of Defense figures cited by CNN. More than 200 aircraft make up its naval air wing, including MIG 29-K fighter jets, Boeing P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft, several classes of helicopters and reconnaissance aircraft.

