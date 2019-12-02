Imo SportsFestival: Governor Ihedioha lights up unity torch

In readiness for the 13th Imo State Sports Festival, Governor Emeka Ihedioha CON, has light up the Unity Torch, a unique symbol of the Festival.

The Unity Torch was delivered by Imo State-born African and World Record holder in para- Athletics shot-put, Ms Goodness Duru.

Governor Ihedioha was handed over the Torch by the Chairman, Imo State Sports Commission, Chief Fan Ndubuoke.

In his remarks at the event, which was held at Government House, Owerri, Governor Ihedioha assured that the State government will give full scholarships to participants who excel at the Sports Festival.

He said the sports festival is part of concerted efforts of his administration to revive sports in the State from the grassroots and return Imo to the pinnacle of success in sports.

The Unity Torch will be taken across the 27 local governments in the State and will make a final stop at Owerri Municipal.

The event which was witnessed by some ex-internationals of Imo state origin was attended by the State Deputy Governor, Hon. Gerald Irona, Chief Of Staff, Government House, Owerri, Barr.Chris Okewulonu, Board Chairman Heartland FC, Chief Barr. Charles Ezekwem and other top government functionaries.

