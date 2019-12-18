Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A cross section of Imo monarchs from the oil producing communities have called for an action to be stepped up against the destruction of government- owned properties especially in the oil communities.

Southeast Voice was told in Owerri that the issue of protection of government facilities became paramount when the royal fathers met with the deputy governor of the state, Gerald Irona among other top leaders.

The royal fathers who were part of the visit included traditional ruler of Assa Autonomous Community, His Royal Highness, Eze Emmanuel Assor; traditional ruler of Obile, HRH Eze Abyssinia Ogbuji; that of Obitti community HRH Eze E.C. Odunze; HRH Eze Ekwueme Ekwueme of Ochia and His Royal Highness, Eze A.N. Ezenwaike.

Also those who took part in the meeting were the House of Assembly member representing, Ohaji/Egbema, Cyriacus Okoro and the Interim Management Committee chairman of Ohaji/Egbema, Damian Ezeru.

Speaking, the traditional ruler of Assa autonomous community, His Royal Highness,Eze Emmanuel Assor was of the view that the story of when their communities were seen as violent has started changing and that they are invited to talk on real issues militating against the development of their areas.

Assor further suggested that communities who failed to protect public facilities should be held responsible. He also used the opportunity to thank the government for the level of attention it has given to them.

The royal father said among other things that “We are happy now that the narrative is gradually changing for better particularly, reduction in violent crimes in the area.

“We are very excited that these days, we are no longer invited to recruit cult boys and people to fight our brothers, but for developmental issues.

“Honestly, we have never had this kind of leadership before. Now that you are laying this foundation, God will bless you.

“Any community that allows any public infrastructure in its vicinity to be vandalized forfeits it forever.”

Other people who spoke briefly at the meeting hailed the government for the number of projects in their areas.

The chairman of the interim management committee of Ohaji/Egbema, Mr. Demian Ezeru, said: “We are happy for this government for the commitment in ensuring that development gets to the door steps of our people and we will continue to shower our full support.”

Also, the member representing Ohaji/Egbema at the state House of Assembly, Cyriacus Okoro, said: “We thank the state government for providing electricity in our area after so many years of neglect and we will continue to give our support.”

In his remark, the host who is the deputy governor of Imo State, Gerald Irona, said: “The state government will not tolerate vandalism of infrastructural projects in any part of the state and I challenge stakeholders to evolve strategies towards ensuring security of public amenities in their areas.

“On behalf of the Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, I invited you. We promised that our administration will ensure the provision of electricity in our place.

“Our people have suffered for years and God has come to dry our tears . It is difficult to believe but, it is true that there are some communities in Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta that have never had electricity.

“Your area and Agwa in Oguta Local Government Area are among such communities. While Waltersmith is partnering with us in Ohaji, Sterling Global is partnering with us in Oguta to ensure that the electrification projects are realized.

“We have done a survey covering Obitti, Awarra, Ochia, Assa, Obile and Umuapu communities in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area. After the survey, we will get back to Waltersmith and Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission – ISOPADEC, which have both shown commitment to doing the electrification project.

“Before the end of this year, work will commence. The implications of this power project are far reaching. It will be connected to a gas turbine, being the first of its kind in Imo. When you are connected, your place will become an industrial hub. Your place will be the most attractive for businesses. We shall develop our area.

“Why I called this meeting is to plead that you take deliberate steps to ensure the security of the electricity installations in your area. You know your children, including the bad ones.

“As you get back home, invite your children; warn them to desist from any temptation to vandalize the electricity installations. Set up systems locally to ensure adequate security of the installations.”

