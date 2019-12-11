Imo abolishes ‘user-fees’ at hospitals as US pledges medical support for 57,000 HIV patients in state

By Victoria Ojeme

The Imo State Government has abolished “user-fees” at all government hospitals following the United States Government’s pledge to provide antiretroviral drugs for the 43,000 persons living with HIV in Imo State lacking access to treatment.

The US programme will cover the 14,000 people already receiving such treatment through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) programme.

Governor Emeka Ihedioha disclosed this when the U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission, Kathleen FitzGibbon, led a delegation from the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on a visit to his office.

The governor expressed the commitment of his government to work with the U.S. Government and other stakeholders to change the HIV narrative in Imo State.

He declared the immediate elimination of the payment of “user-fee” charges at the point of seeking care in Imo State hospitals and other health facilities, to serve as a major incentive to people living with HIV accessing treatment.

He said the state and local governments will come up with a mechanism of reimbursing the facilities such fees that have now been waived.

Governor Ihedioha added that the state government had made provision in the 2020 budget for the purchase of additional HIV test kits to complement the commodities already being provided by PEPFAR to support the efforts of identifying more people living with HIV in communities and populations in the State.

On her part, the U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission, Kathleen FitzGibbon described the HIV epidemic in Imo State as critical, requiring rapid and sustained efforts for PLHIVs to be identified and put on life-saving antiretroviral treatment (ART).

Such a move, she said will not only ensure that the PLHIVs live a long, normal, productive, and healthy life but will also help in breaking the transmission of the virus to sexual partners, thereby improving the state’s health indices and moving it towards HIV epidemic control.

DCM FitzGibbon acknowledged the work that has been accomplished by the Government and other stakeholders, who partnered with PEPFAR and CDC over the years, such efforts ensured that over 14,000 people living with HIV in Imo State are receiving life-saving treatment. She noted that considering the over 43,000 others that need to be identified, all stakeholders must increase their efforts, as part of the CDC led PEPFAR ART surge in the State.

The Deputy Chief of Mission emphasized the significance of Imo State in the trajectory of HIV/AIDS epidemic control in Nigeria. Its population, geographic location, diversity, and status as a tourism and hospitality centre in the south-east make it an important area of focus for the delivery of HIV/AIDS services in the country.

She highlighted to Governor Ihedioha the negative effect of the payment of some user-fees, which serves as a major barrier to people living with HIV from accessing treatment and urged for the immediate elimination of such fees, particularly fees charged by healthcare facilities for non-essential services or those already provided by PEPFAR.

Ms. FitzGibbon noted the U. S government’s budget increase for HIV control activities in Nigeria, with increased focus on identifying and putting more people on treatment through the ART surge activities in several states, including Imo, which would enable more people living with HIV to lead healthy, productive lives, especially now that adherence to treatment leads to the virus becoming undetectable and therefore not transmittable to sexual partner.

She requested Governor Ihedioha to prioritize the procurement of additional HIV test kits to support the current PEPFAR initiated surge efforts. The additional test kits are necessary for identifying people living with HIV in communities and populations of the state. She emphasized that such urgent intervention will help in moving Imo State towards HIV epidemic control by September 2020.

The highlight of the visit to Imo state was the formal launch of the Imo State ART Surge Programme by the State Governor.

The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) administered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), is implementing an Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) surge program in Imo State to rapidly identify and provide treatment to approximately 43,000 people living with HIV who have not previously received such treatment.

The recently released data from the U.S.-supported Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey revealed that there are approximately 1.9 million people still living with the virus in Nigeria. Approximately 58,000 are in Imo State. These people require appropriate medical treatment to live a normal, productive, and healthy life.

The U.S. Government recently announced support to Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Enugu, Lagos, and Nasarawa States for the launch of an ART Surge, a program designed to put an additional 500,000 people living with HIV on treatment. The 500,000 people would be in addition to the more than 800,000 people already on treatment as part of the overall PEPFAR intervention.