Imo: AA chair,Udeze hails Supreme Court judgment on Nwosu

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The National Chairman of Action Alliance,AA, Chief Keneth Udeze has hailed Friday’s Supreme Court judgment ending the governorship ambition of Chief Uche Nwosu,saying that the apex court’s ruling has vindicated his party.

Udeze,in a statement made released in Abuja,in reaction to the development,declared that the judgement was in line with the earlier decision of the party to withdraw from the petition filed by Chief Nwosu before the election tribunal challenging the victory of governor Emeka Ihedioha in the last governorship poll .

“We maintain that Uche Nwosu was never our candidate in the March governorship election for Imo state having falsely presented himself to the party as having nothing to do with APC as an aspirants and lied to the party with true state of his affairs with other parties,” he said in the statement.

He commended the national chairman of Action People Party (APP), Chief Ikenga Ugochinyere for championing what he referred to as a “struggle that culminated in the ruling by the supreme Court.”

“Let me use this opportunity to thank Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere led National Executive of APP on the Party’s final triumph in the supreme court today putting a permanent halt the activities of aspirants who jump from one party to the other looking for party tickets without disclosing thier original stake with other parties,” he added.

He said,”This was exactly what my administration in AA frowned at when it discovered that Uche Nwosu lied to the party at various points of negotiation that he has no further link with APC having resigned, etc,”adding:”We thank God for also intervening in the state of the State of Imo where the elected Governor’s time has been wasted by unwarranted and frivolous court action.”

The statement quoted Udeze as saying: “The withdrawal of AA from the election petition tribunal in the first place was beyond the imagination of some political watchers as what the party did was for the best interest of the party , to save the soul of the party and for the general well-being of Ndi Imo after studying the action filed by the APP at the Federal High court and noting that the party is wasting its time after all.”

It read further: “Never again shall politician resort to all forms of blackmail and intimidation to grab the structure of political parties for their selfish interest. AA have shown resilience and steadfastness in its belief as a masses party by its action in the political development of Imo state and Nigeria. To this end, we in AA congratulate the coalition elected governor and the good people of Imo for this uncommon divine victory.

“The Supreme Court has today quashed the governorship ambition of Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of former Governor Rochas Okorocha over double registration

“In a unanimous judgment, the Court in a Suit filed by the Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere led Action Peoples Party, APP, held that by virtue of Uche Nwosu’s double candidature and in line with the clear provisions of the Electoral Act, he was bound to be disqualified from the election and affirmed the judgments of the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

“By this judgment, the Election Petition Appeal against the election of Governor Emeka Ihedioha also before the apex court by Uche Nwosu is also dead and buried. This is because Uche Nwosu was not a validly nominated candidate for the election and therefore lacks the locus to file a petition before the Governorship Election Tribunal.”

Reacting also to the judgment, the National Chairman of the Action Peoples Party, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere declared that the significance of this judgment was that Imo State was finally liberated from the Okorocha dynasty which for eight years fleeced and destroyed the state.

He expressed joy that his Party was the one that sealed the fate of the Okorochas and liberated Imo State from their shackle.

Ugochinyere called on the “EFCC and the ICPC to take advantage of this judgment which has permanently robbed Uche Nwosu of his planned immunity and investigate him.”

