Immigration to fight substance abuse among personnel

Kindly Share This Story:

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, said on Monday he is committed to fighting drugs and substance abuse among the service personnel.

Babandede stated this in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of NIS, Sunday James, in Abuja.

He said efforts were being made to ensure that the service was rid of drugs and substance abuse among the personnel, adding that those armed would be thoroughly tested.

Babandede had earlier directed that the NIS personnel should go through a test to ensure none was found abusing drugs.

He said it was dangerous for the service personnel to handle weapons while on drugs.

According to him, the fight against substance and drug abuse is a war that every arms-bearing service should embark in order to save the lives of the officers and the civil society.

He said: “NIS will, as a first step, identify such categories among its workforce, rehabilitate them, and withdraw them from sensitive assignments that involve use of arms or weapons at operational posts.

“Defaulters, after rehabilitation will be administratively sanctioned in line with the service standard operational rules and procedures.

“The NIS is poised to deliver the best of service to justify the government’s support to make it a first-class service due to its relationship with the global community and being the face of the country.” (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: