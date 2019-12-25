Imbibe virtues of Christ, APC tells Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has enjoined Christians and all Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of the birth of Jesus Christ to rededicate themselves for the greatness of the country.

A statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja, APC described as momentous, special and significant, the birthday of Christ.

“While we celebrate with our family and loved ones, all Nigerians must fully appreciate the need to redouble our efforts in the quest to ensure the peace, progress, stability and economic prosperity of our great country.

“Achieving these noble objectives would only be realised if exemplary virtues such as peaceful disposition, sacrifice and tolerance, which Jesus Christ’s life embodied, are practised in our day to day life,” Issa-Onilu said.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari’s government truly appreciates all Nigerians for their support and cooperation towards the greatness of Nigeria.

“We call for more support to ensure that Nigeria continues on its current trajectory of sustainable economic growth, development and prosperity.

“We assure all Nigerians that the Federal Government would not shirk in its onerous duty to keep all Nigerians safe this Christmas and beyond,” the party’s spokesman said.

