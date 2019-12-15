I’ll rather die than join APC, they are cow-lovers – Fani-Kayode blows hot

By Nwafor Sunday

Former minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has dispelled rumor purporting that he has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The eloquent director of Media and Publicity, Goodluck Jonathan’s Campaign Organization, in 2015, and adamant critic of President Muhammadu Buhari administration, equally lampooned purveyors of the news (Not Vanguard), noting that he would rather die than join the party.

Recall that Femi had in May 2013 dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and defected to APC. A party he did not spend much time with and decamped back to PDP.

Distancing self from the alleged story, Fani-koyed via his facebook handle opined:

“The suggestion that I have joined the APC is not only false but it is also deeply insulting. Those that are peddling this fake news should bury their heads in shame.

“With what we have witnessed over the last 5 years I would rather die than join a filthy, rat-infested sinking ship like the Almajiri Peoples Congress (APC).

“Those that claim that I have joined them and that seek to link my good name to such a bloodthirsty, blood-lusting, accursed political association of Boko Haramists, Fulani herdsmen, genocidal maniacs, ethnic cleansers, mass murderers, ethnic supremacists, religious bigots, cow-lovers and corrupt treasury looters that have brought nothing but death, division, misery, poverty, incompetence, shame and destruction to our nation and our people will burn in hell forever!

“I am committed to opposing the APC and those that are in their ranks for the rest of my natural life and I will NEVER join them no matter what!

“They are nothing but darkness whilst I stand for the light of God and truth: there can be NO fellowship between light and darkness.”

