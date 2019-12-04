Ikpeazu advocates review of revenue allocation

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA—Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has called for the review of the indices through which the Revenue Allocation, Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, allocates funds from the Federation Account to states across the federation.

Ikpeazu made the call while receiving the Federal Commissioner representing Abia State at the RMFAC, Chris Akomas, and his team at his office.

He called on the Commission to introduce policies that would engage states, local governments and other critical stakeholders in revenue sharing and exploration of natural resources deposits in the states.

The governor stated that his greatest ambition is to have a life expectancy that is above the national average, closer to that of the Republic of Cuba, which stands at 82 for female and 80 for male, adding that Abia, under him, is the first and only state to launch the tele-health initiative and currently taking care of the elderly in various communities across the state.

Ikpeazu further said he is more concerned with producing young millionaires through poultry business and other agricultural value chains, and promised to collaborate with RAMFAC towards increasing the state’s internally-generated revenue, IGR.

He disclosed that the state has embarked on key reforms with a view to increasing its IGR before the end of the first quarter of next year.

Earlier, the Federal Commissioner, Chief Akomas, called for proper and efficient data of all mining activities going on in the state, adding that the mining sector should serve as alternative source of revenue for states across the country.

Akomas, who noted that Abia is blessed with huge mineral resources, sought the collaboration of Abia State in raising its revenue profile through other available sources and called on the state to work closely with the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to reap the huge benefits therein.

