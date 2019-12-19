Ikpea and the promise of Lee Engineering

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sunny Ikhioya

DEEP inside the expansive land space of Lee Engineering and Construction Company, in Warri, Delta State, are a stack of containers, arranged in two and three levels. Among them is one container that is different from the rest, if you look closely on the ground floor, front row, inside is a table and chair, set as it was in the beginning, twenty nine years ago.

This special container happen to be the pioneer office of what is today, the Lee Engineering Construction and allied group of companies, the business that has become a conglomerate. The container is set there as a reminder to the people, of the humble beginning and of Chief (Dr) Leemon Ikpea’s business travails, how far they have come all through the years.

READ ALSO:

As we celebrate his birthday today, we will not only be looking at how far he has come, but the promise that Ikpea and his company holds for the future development of the country. To prepare himself for this role, he had enrolled in the Harvard Business School, Owner President Management programme, in Boston, Massachusetts, United States and graduated on March 30, 2017. With that accomplished, he focused his attention on building the business in line with the critical needs of the Nigerian nation, especially as it concerns indigenous or home grown technologies.

He is very passionate about seeing Nigerians take over the engineering space, which used to be the exclusive preserve of foreign multi national companies. His company has handled several complex engineering projects in the oil and gas sectors, like the Utorugu gas plant in Delta State, that was handled on build, operate and return basis and several others, spread over the country and ongoing.

Concerned that vital materials for these projects are being imported from abroad, which is causing huge foreign exchange losses, he said:”if we do not take the initiative ourselves, nothing will come out of our dream of indigenizing our technology”. With this in mind, he has committed huge resources into making his dream to become a reality. It is not an easy project to execute, considering the very challenging economic situation in the country where investors are afraid to put their money on the ground, but following the examples of the Dangote’s and Chukwuma of Innoson Motors, he decided to plunge in.

That was the situation that prompted him into the launch of the multi billion naira fabrication plant project. According to him, “Our mission is to produce high quality, reliable and durable products, through competent workforce and technology, within regulatory laws. We intend to change the existing orientation of clients procuring similar components abroad with scarce hard currency and, in the process boost national economy and reduce procurement lead time”.

What a blessing this will be for Nigeria when the project finally takes off. Recently, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, was in Warri and visited the factory. Shortly after a round of inspection, he addressed the Press as follows: “The equipment that are made here are to facilitate the production of crude oil and gas, a lot of the equipment being used presently are being imported from abroad. By the time this factory is completed, a lot of the things that we import will not need to be imported anymore, they will be locally manufactured here at Lee engineering”.

The minister went further to stress how important the project will be in terms of job creation. He said: “…we are interested in Nigerians being employed and from what I see right now, even though the equipment are not all here yet, they have already sent young Nigerians abroad for training and they still intend to send more, so this is something we are very happy about”.

The minister expressed happiness about the employment potentials of the project carries given the poverty eradication programme of the government, and said: “President Muhammadu Buhari had promised to get 100million Nigerians out of poverty over the next 10 years, one of the ways this could be achieved is by encouraging industrialists to create new industries and to expand the ones they have to enable them employ more people… By the time the factory is completed next year, the nature of its specialisation would create a situation where the country won’t have to import anymore and even people abroad can come and buy from here”.

On his part Dr. Ikpea said: “We are about 85 percent in completion, we have just gone for the factory acceptance test in Europe and by February 2020, the place will be fully completed. We will then do the test run and after that, we now invite our President to come and commission the factory”.

He promised that the company will employ about 1000 workers, beside the current staff strength when fully operational. Ikpea is looking at building an indigenous world-class manufacturing and fabrication workshop that will serve the industrial needs of Nigeria and Africa, especially in the oil, gas and power sectors. He was motivated to set up the fabrication plant to contribute his quota to the oil and gas sector and also, to tap into the local content drive of the federal government.

The oil and gas production plant will be dedicated to producing high pressure vessels, heat exchangers, water bath heaters, glycol, skits, scrubbers, process modules, tanks and flare systems as well as carry out maintenance on existing pressure/process vessels and their components.

Ikpea said: “If you look around the oil and gas sector, most production is done outside the shores of this country and if we fold our hands and wait for government, foreign firms and partners to transfer technology to this country, I don’t see that happening. Considering the market situation, if they transfer technology to you, the question to ask will be: who will be buying from them?”

That is the promise that Leemon Ikpea and Lee Engineering holds for the country, indigenous technology, employment boost and self sufficiency. It is not an easy venture to undertake, given our harsh economic environment and unstable policies. It takes a true patriot and lion hearted business man to take the risk of investing billions of naira into a project such as this. It is, therefore, imperative on the part of everybody to give him the necessary encouragements.

It will not be too much if the government grants import waivers and tax rebates to encourage the project, as a contribution towards indigenising our engineering process and job creation. When asked by reporters what the government contribution is to the project, Ikpea replied “let us leave that for another day”.

As he marks another birthday, it is our prayer that the almighty God will continue to give him all the strength, wisdom and enablements to see the manifestation of this noble project.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: