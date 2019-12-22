IK Ogbonna, Timaya trade words over fashion sense

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

The Egberi Papa One of Bayelsa and one of Nigeria’s controversial musicians, Timaya may be on the verge of causing another controversy over a video he posted earlier on Friday slamming other celebrities, accusing them of wearing fake clothes

In the video, Timaya stated that no one should compare him to other celebrities in terms of fashion because they wear fake clothes or visit tailors. This didn’t go down well with one of Nollywood’s finest, IK Ogbonna, who feels Nigerian celebrities should learn to patronize local tailors.

”Let us promote Nigerian designers; shout out to all my tailor friends. It’s a beautiful thing to see international artists support and promote their local brands, accent, food and culture. I sit here and watch Nigerian celebrities criticize our designers, brands, accent and culture but not our food, because our food too sweet. Too bad” Ogbonna posted on his Instagram page.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: