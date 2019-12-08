Sowore Re-arrest: Ijaw group slams DSS over court invasion

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenogoa

President of Ijaw Professionals Association (Homeland Chapter) Mr Iniuro Wills, has described as a national shame last week invasion of the court by personnel of the Department of State Service to rearrest Mr Omoyele Sowore saying the DSS let itself and President Buhari’s administration down.

Will, who once served as Commissioner for Information and Orientation under the Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha administration as well as Environment commissioner during the first tenure of the Governor Seriake Dickson led administration, in an interview in Yenagoa said the invasion was an affront taken too far.

He said, “I stand by the position already taken by the Nigerian Bar Association. It’s an abomination beyond belief! The DSS let itself and President Buhari’s administration down.

“It was very sad day for our epileptic attempt at democracy, and the latest dramatization of Nigeria’s progressive state failure since 1999.

“For any state institution to so violently violate any Nigerian citizen and the judiciary is an attack almost beyond the contemplation of the Constitution, flawed as it may be.

“The burden is on both the President and anyone in the top echelons of government with a claim to a conscience, particularly the Vice President and the National Assembly, to desperately atone for this. No need for anyone to pretend they are not part of this. You are either part of it or you visibly are not.

“Finally, considering that the existing political opposition is too rotten and inept to play an effective role, this is yet another call to all social institutions in Nigeria, from the legal profession, the media, and the Nigerian church to the organized civil society to rediscover their role in entrenching civilized norms, as in any progressive society.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.