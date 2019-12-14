…approves establishment of United Nations University for Global Peace in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The International Human Rights Commission, IHRC, has nominated Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state for the conferment of the award of “Order of the Pride of Africa and Mandela Medal for Long Walk to Freedom.”

International President of the IHRC, Ambassador Haissam Bou Said, who confirmed the nomination of the Benue state Governor in Makurdi said the award which was coming under the auspices of the United Nations Human Rights Commission was deserved.

He said the Benue state Governor won the award after a survey had been conducted and thorough research was carried out which indicated that he deserved to be honored by the world body for his contribution to peace, unity and protection of the people.

According to Dr. Said, “normally, its hard for us to award somebody within government or government official but we have a few people that we will have to look to in this sense of our work.

“And this is where the award comes. All our awards are given voluntarily, nobody pushes us neither are we pressured since we know first of all, that the people are with us because we are the voice for their rights.

Announcing the nomination of the Governor earlier, African President of the IHRC, Dr. Innocent Ahude said the Governor met all the criteria for the nomination adding, “we did a survey and arrived at the winner of the award. All of that was not done here is Nigeria or Africa, but in Geneva.

“And I would like to announce officially that we are here because the state governor, Samuel Ortom, has been found fit and is hereby to be conferred with the award for 2019.

“He has been found worthy for his remarkable contribution towards peace and unity, especially pertaining to certain legislations that he has pushed forward after haven been passed by the House of Assembly.

“In that regard, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and the members of the State Assembly will also be honoured appropriately. The names of those awards will also be mentioned as we zero in on the programme,” he added.

The delegation also announced the approval for the establishment of the United Nations University for Global Peace, UNUGP, in Benue state as reward for the state governor’s avowed commitment to peace in the state and country in general.

Making the announcement, the Royal Ambassador General, UN University for Global Peace Africa, Ambassador Valantine Akpati, said Benue was chosen for the university because of the governor’s achievements in the area of peace building.

“Apart from that, the United Nations University for Global Peace has also invited the Roosevelt Ford foundation in the United States, a very powerful investment group, to help the state in the areas of building the economic infrastructure, housing, ICT and aviation.

“Whichever aspect that is needed they have accepted to partner with Benue state government to improve the lives of the people,” he added.

Vanguard