Ihedioha promises to return glory to Imo through sports

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, on Monday said that with the launching of Imo sports festival glory will be returned to state and talents from Imo, will be exported outside the country.

Ihedioha spoke at Government House in Owerri, while lightening the touch for the 13th Imo sports festival with Chinasa Goodness Duru, as the torch bearer for this year’s Sports Festival.

He said the sports festival was part of his plan to return the state to the part of glory.

According to the governor, “I thank God almighty for a day like this, it is about determination, is about the mission, is about vision, is about commitment and is about confidence. These are all indeed what the Imo man and woman are known for.

“We promised to return glory back to our state. We promise to return Imo as one of the celebrated states. This is obviously one of such. We hope as a government with the recommencement of sports festival within the state.

“It will lead to several things, one, keep our body healthy again. Help in our mental alertness and Imo will remain number one academic state in the country. It will also open more ways for more laurels by our young people.”

Ihedioha was of the view that “It will make our local government areas to be hunting grounds for talents that will be exported to different parts of the world to earn and enhance revenue generation. We think this will give hope to Imoloties for one reason or the other defected to other states to come back.

“I urge us to allow our children to take part in the upcoming Imo sports festival. We also promise to give scholarship to any of our own that meets or surpasses Africa or international record.”

Speaking also, the Chairman of Imo state Sports Commission, Fan Ndubuoke, said: “Today is a historic day for sports development in Imo state. The governor came in and say this must not happen and that we must go to the grassroots and revive Imo state sports festival and from here we are going round the 27 local government areas of Imo state.

“We will end up in the Owerri municipal where the governor will light up the touch for the game to begin. The torch bearer for this year sports festival is a world record bearer she is Goodness Chinasa Duru. She hails from Oguta local government of Imo state.”