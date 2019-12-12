IGP approves suspension of Edo APC Rally

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu has approved the suspension of the planned rally by a faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shaibu disclosed this after meeting with the IGP Adamu at the Police headquarters, Abuja.

A letter from the office of the IGP in response to the application by the State Government to suspend the rally for security reasons read, “I am directed by the Inspector General of Police to convey his warmest regards and to acknowledge the receipt of Your Excellency letter ODG.134/59 of December 12, 2019, on the above-underlined subject.

“In cognisance of the security consequences of the proposed Mega the rally, I am to confirm that the Inspector General of Police has directed the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command to emplace appropriate security framework that is directed at suspending the rally until further notice.

ALSO READ: Night Club Manager docked for selling expired wine to Edo Assembly Member

“He has also been directed to summon a meeting of all parties involved in the political development with a view to engaging them towards giving effect to his directives in overriding internal

security interest.

” I am to renew the assurances of the highest regards of the Inspector General of Police to Your Excellency, please.,

The letter dated December 12, was signed by ACP Idowu Owohunwa

Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police.

The Deputy Governor said that some persons want to destabilize peace that was enjoyed in the state, but maintained that the Governor Godwin Obaseki – led government will remain focused.

He alleged that “the man leading the division in the state, unfortunately, is the national Chairman of the APC,”

He, however, said that he would not join issues with the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who he described as his mentor and father.

Vanguard News Nigeria.