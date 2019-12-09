IGP appeals contempt charge, applies for stay of execution

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and a Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari, on Monday appealed against a court order directing them to produce a crime suspect in court either “dead or alive.”

The duo also filed motions asking the Federal High Court, Jos, which gave the initial order, for its stay of execution.

Justice Dorcas Agishi had ordered the IGP to produce one Nanpon Sambo, who is standing trial for alleged illegal possession of firearms, or face contempt charges.

The judge said the duo must physically appear in court on Monday to explain why they should not be committed to prison for gross contempt of court.

Despite the order, the duo, who did not appear in person, however, filed an appeal and a motion on notice asking for a stay of execution of the earlier order for the production of the suspect “dead or alive.”

Instead of appearing in person as directed by the judge, they filed the appeal on Monday morning, through their counsel, Joshua Ayanna, at the registry of the court and left without stepping into the courtroom.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Monday, Sambo’s counsel, Mr. D.G. Dashe, told the court that he had just been served with the two processes in court.

He said: “My Lord, the Bailiff has just been here in court with a motion on notice for a stay of execution of your order, which directed them to produce Sambo.

“My worry is that despite filling an appeal and a motion on notice at the Registry this morning, there is nobody or counsel in court as we sit to represent them.

“In the first place, l wonder why they could go on appeal of such an order because if the suspect is dead as they claimed and the court has ordered them to produce the corpse, they should just comply, ” the defense counsel said.

Dashe, however, applied for time to enable him to study the two processes filed for an appropriate response.

The judge subsequently adjourned the case to December 16 for the hearing of the motion on notice. (NAN)

Vanguard