IG approves suspension of Edo APC Rally

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-THE Inspector – General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu has approved the suspension of the planned rally by a faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shaibu disclosed this to journalists after meeting with the IGP Adamu at the Police headquarters, Abuja.

Recall that the IGP had earlier granted approval for the rally to hold today.

But in letter addressed to the Deputy Governor in response to the application by the State Government to suspend the rally for security reasons, the IGP directed the Commissioner of Police in Edo State to ensure that the planned rally was suspended.

The letter tiled, “Re:-Reguest to stop the purported All Progressives Congress, (APC) Rally in Benin City, Edo State read, “I am directed by the Inspector General of Police to convey his warmest regards and to acknowledge the receipt of Your Excellency letter ODG.134/59 of December 12, 2019 on the above underlined subject.

” In cognisance of the security consequences of the proposed Mega rally, I am to confirm that the Inspector General of Police has directed

the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command to emplace appropriate security framework that is directed at suspending the rally until further notice.

“He has also been directed to summon a meeting of all parties involved in the political development with a view to engaging them towards giving effect to his directives in overriding internal security interst.

” I am to renew the assurances of the highest regards of the Inspector General of Police to Your Excellency, please.,

The letter dated December 12, was signed by ACP Idowu Owohunwa Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police.

The Deputy Governor said that some persons want to destabilize peace that was enjoyed in the state, but maintained that the Governor Godwin Obaseki – led government will remain focused.

He alleged that “the man leading the division in the state unfortunately is the national Chairman of the APC,”

He further said that the Governor of the state is the leader of the APC and the Chief security officer, regretting that the Governor was not aware of such rally.

He, however said that he would not join issues with the APC national Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who he described as his mentor and father.

Asked to react to the IGP’s permission granted to the APC Edo State to hold its mega rally, Shaibu said: “well having seen that, I had to write as the chief security officer of the state to let him know the situation in Edo State and to also inform him in line with the party’s constitution, the governor is the leader of the party.

“And if the governor that is the leader of the party and the party that he leads wants to do a rally in his own state and he has not authorized it and he is not aware, such rally cannot take.

“Also to inform him that that national chairman suspended from the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, does not have the locus to preside even an issue that concerns APC ass we speak.

” So, the man that must give voice to whatever in APC in terms of governance enshrined in the Constitution is the leader of the party in the state, that is the governor.

” So I have the letter, the IG has responded to me that based on security situation that I have highlighted, that he has directed the commissioner of police to put all security in place to suspend that planned rally by these people.”