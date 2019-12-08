If a Nigerian travel home ontop your matter, forget it ― Nigerians jokingly react to Anthony Joshua’s victory

Anthony Joshua after a 12 round of fierce exchange of punches reclaimed his world heavyweight titles from Andy Ruiz Jr who defeated earlier in the year (1 June 2019).

Joshua won the bout unanimously on points at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arena to reclaim his four titles.

Full name Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua was born by a Nigerian mother and his father is of Nigerian and Irish ancestry. Some of his early years were spent a student in mayflower School, Ikenne, Ogun State Nigeria.

Many Nigerians have since been showing their happiness at his win and reclaiming of its titles.

President Muhammadu Buhari;

I salute World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua, on his Saturday night comeback victory over Andy Ruiz Jnr. You have brought joy and celebration to millions of Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora; we are and will continue to be immensely proud of you.

Festus Keyamo @fkeyamo

The stunning comeback of Joshua reaffirms the fact that winners are not those who are too strong to fail or fall; it is rather those who possess the ability to dust themselves up and rise again each time they fail or fall, because failure sometimes occur even to winners

Bashir Ahmad @BashirAhmaad

Last night, Anthony Joshua regained his World Heavyweight Championship titles after a re-match against Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia. Olamide Adedeji @olamide_YBNL Congratulations ANTHONY JOSHUA J. Omojuwa @Omojuwa replying critics Joshua is described “British professional boxer” posted; Even Anthony himself identifies with his Nigerian roots and is very proud of it, something @UKinNigeria understandably pointed out. We need to isolate our frustration with Nigeria from just hating on it!

A user @mybasictarget encouraged the government to improve talents in the country;

Google Anthony Joshua & you’ll get ” British Heavyweight Boxer ” While I am happy for his success, it is unfortunate that many Nigerian talents are lost due to lack of everything. If Joshua didn’t leave for UK, imagine where he would be today. Help the Joshuas around you today. ALSO READ: Efe Ajagba: Meet Nigerian boxer with world’s record for fastest victory A twitter user BMercified @Mercyfaj ascribing Joshua’s win to his visit to Nigeria posted; June 2019: Ruiz beat Anthony Joshua July 2019: AJ traveled to Ijebu Ode in Nigeria Dec 2019: Ruiz bled on a cold night in Saudi Arabia. If a Nigerian travel home ontop your matter, forget it, your own don finish!!!

@zigwaizigwai

Congratulations to our own Anthony Joshua

A Nigerian with Twitter account @finleymai said;

Uber driver asked me what football team I support and I said Anthony Joshua.

@ConcordMontero

Congratulations Anthony Joshua… we got Wilder in my hood A user @SuRasheethe used the celebration to call the government’s attention to the DSS vs Sowore matter; Wait o!!!! Buhari saw Joshua fight but didn’t see the fight that happened at the court with his DSS & Sowore??? Emeka Nnadozie @ChNnadozie Congratulations Anthony Joshua on beating Andy Ruiz Jr. to regain the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world heavyweight titles! Well done son, you have made us proud. Vanguard News Nigeria.