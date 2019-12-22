ICYMI: We can’t chase street traders off the street without alternative ― Makinde

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

The state governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde on Saturday said the state will not chase street traders (hawkers) off the street without providing an alternative place for them to sell.

Gov Makinde made this assertion during a live broadcast at the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) while discussing governance issues in the state.

Makinde’s statement on how the Oyo state government intended to handle street trading was in response to a question from a caller during the live broadcast.

“Street sellers, what is the plan to stop this?” a caller asked.

Makinde in response said, “Street trading will not be eradicated overnight. some of them are breadwinners, and that is their main source of income.

“I agree it’s very dangerous. Our position is, we can’t chase them off the street without an alternative

“Dealing with the issue of street trading requires careful planning and implementation by the government,” Makinde noted.

On the action taken by the government so far, Makinde revealed some traders, for instance, were moved from Ojoo, an area in the capital city, Ibadan, to Akinyele trailer park.

The 28th executive governor of Oyo State also stated that the government reduced the rent for stalls and provided major amenities in the area to make the traders comfortable.

“The ones removed from Ojoo, were moved to the Akinyele trailer park. At scout camp, we reduced the rent for stalls and ordered installation of electricity, toilets etc.

“We have to be careful we don’t take away their means of livelihood without offering alternatives.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: