ICT bedrock of any subspecialty, says Kebbi first lady

Mrs. Zainab Bagudu, wife of Kebbi Governor, on Friday in Abuja, emphasised the role of ICT in every sphere of human development.

Mrs. Bagudu stated this during the closing ceremony of a five-day training on ICT and entrepreneurship for females living with disabilities, and female artisans on Computer Hardware and Mobile Phone Repairs and ICT Entrepreneurship.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the training was “Empowerment, Progress and Self Actualisation through ICT”, organised by the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) in Abuja.

The centre also donated laptops to beneficiaries of the training, comprising 30 deaf women and 70 female artisans.

The governor’s wife, who advised the women to make judicious use of the laptops toward empowering themselves, urged them not to allow their disabilities to hinder them from soaring high but should be focused and strive toward achieving success.

The Director-General of NCWD, Mrs. Mary Ekpere-Eta, applauded President Muhammadu Buhari “for his efforts toward supporting grassroots development.”

Ekpere-Eta said that the training would equip persons living with disabilities to pursue their dreams and enable them to contribute to the development of the society.

She added that “we cannot do without ICT in this dispensation, so, that is why we adopted this convention of training women with disability since Dec. 13, 2006, seeing the world has gone digital.”

Julie Okah-Donli, Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) commended the centre for including female victims of human trafficking in the training.

Okah-Donli, who was represented by an Assistant Director in the agency, Mrs. Similade Adekunle, encouraged the beneficiaries to make use of the skills acquired toward empowering themselves and others.

