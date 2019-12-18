Kindly Share This Story:

Women and youth wings of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP have commended the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde over the appointment of Olugbenga Obalowo and Diji Odegoke as Caretaker Chairmen Ibarapa East Local government and Ibarapa North East LCDA respectively.

Drumming support for the duo caretaker chairman and sole administrator nominees of the local government where the Oyo State Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin represents, the PDP women leader described the appointments as reward for competence, efficiency and party loyalty.

In an appreciation statement duly signed by the Ibarapa East PDP women leader, Hammed Taiwo, youth leader, Sikiru Mufutau and other party stakeholders, the leaders appreciate Engineer Seyi Makinde for keeping his words and disallowing the self-interest of few party men to prevail of the general interest of the members in the local government.

In the statement, “We love our Governor, His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde and we will keep supporting his good intentions and actions towards making Oyo State the best, like we did during campaign and elections.

“Governor Makinde has proved himself that he always has the masses at heart and will never let the interest of the few rich leaders overshadow that of us the poor members, he did it by supporting our humble son Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin to emerge as Oyo Speaker and he has done it again by nominating Obalowo and Diji as our Caretaker Chairmen and Sole Administrator in Eruwa and Lanlate.

“We know Obalowo and Diji very well, aside that they are core PDP members and strong grassroot mobilisers, they are also competent, intelligent and we the masses in PDP and also the general public believe in them. This is why we are writing to appreciate our Governor and drum support for them.”

Reacting in contrast to the news made around that PDP members in Ibarapa East have kicked against the nomination of Olugbenga Obalowo and Diji Odegoke, Ibarapa LCDA, the statement described the release as the few party men working against the collective interest of the committed members who have sacrificed a lot to see PDP returning to power after eight years of hardship.

