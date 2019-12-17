Kindly Share This Story:

Members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State, have kicked against the nomination by the governor of the State, Mr Seyi Makinde of Olugbenga Obalowo as the caretaker chairman in the local government and Mr Diji Odegoke as Sole Administrator, Ibarapa North East Local Development Area.

According to a statement jointly signed by Adekunle Waheed; Joseph Ayoade; Tajudeen Ayandele; Isack Adeyemi; Amusat Wahab; Soliu Rufai and Ismail Musbaudeen, party Chairman and Ward Chairmen respectively, a copy of which was made available to journalists on Tuesday morning, the party disagree with the nomination of Mr Olugbenga Obalowo, as Caretaker Chairman for Ibarapa East Local Government and Diji Odegoke as Sole Administrator, Ibarapa North East Local Development Area.

The statement added that to say the nomination of the duo of Obalowo and Odegoke was based on their popularity as politicians in the local government is a fallacy. “To set the record straight, the nomination of the party’s preferred candidates was unanimously agreed on and was duly documented and signed by the party chairman, Ward Chairmen and party leaders including Chief Adewale Atanda.

“Remarkably, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Debo Ogundoyin, who is presently representing the local government at the House of Assembly was also part of the people who endorsed the party’s preferred nominees, Messrs Mufutau Olanrewaju and Mr ‘Seyi Oladiji.

“It is on this note that we are calling on the governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde to review the nomination of Messrs. Olugbenga Obalowo and Diji Odegoke in the best interest of the party and most importantly the people of Ibarapa East Local Government and Ibarapa North East Local Development Area.” The statement read.

