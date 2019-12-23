Ibadan Traditional Crisis: ‘We didn’t drop our crowns’

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Contrary to report that some of the promoted kings in Ibadan Traditional Council had dropped their crowns to get their new promotion, one of them, High chief Tajudeen Ajibola, has said the new promotion did not invalidate their crowns.

Describing the story as fake news, he simply said. “my promotion doesn’t take away my crown; disregard fake news”.

He further justified his claims by making reference to the letter of promotion which addressed the high chief as “His Royal majesty”.

High Chief Ajibola who moved from Osi Balogun to Otun Balogun said from the evidence shown to us, “the promotion letter was addressed to His Royal Majesty, Oba Ajibola which as well gave the hint that he still has his crown intact.

According to the letter, “His Royal Majesty, Oba Tajudeen Abimbola Ajibola, Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, It is my pleasure to inform you that as a result of the vacancy in the rungs of the ladder of Balogun of the Olubadan of Ibadan His Excellency, the Executive governor Engr. Seyi Makinde has graciously approved your promotion to the post of OTUN BALOGUN OF IBADAN LAND with effect from 20th of Nov; 2019.”

“While congratulating you on this your well-deserved elevation, I pray that God will grant you good health and long life to steer the ship of Ibadan land traditional institution. I also pray that your tenure as OTUN BALOGUN OF IBADAN LAND will usher in the much-deserved peace, progress and development of Ibadan land in particular and Oyo state in general”.

The letter was said to have been signed by one Mr Tunde Adeyanju from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: