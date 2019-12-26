I will invest tax payers money in quality projects ― Ihedioha

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has said that he would invest Imo state tax payers money in quality projects.

Vanguard yesterday in Owerri, got Ihedioha’s remarks at the 25 years wedding anniversary and child dedication of the son of his Chief of Staff, Chris Okewulonu at the All Saints Catholic Church in Avutu, Obowo local government area of Imo state.

Ihedioha boosted that his reason for investing honestly the tax payers money in quality project was to ensure the delivery of dividends of democracy to his people.

He was of the view that the year 2019 was a blessing to the people of the state adding that 2020 would be better.

He said: “Imo under my leadership has changed. I urged people to join hands together to take Imo state to next the level. I promised to use the resources and tax payers money to give Imo people quality projects.

“2019 is a blessed year for Imo. Despite the set backs, we are progressively moving on I give to you my assurance that 2020 will be better. I won’t deceive or lie to Imo people.

“I will ensure that democracy dividends get to the people of Imo state under my leadership.”

Speaking also the Ihedioha’s Chief of Staff, and the host of the event Chris Okewulonu, said: “We thank God for his blessings we are the luckiest persons on earth. God has never forsaken me. 25 years ago, I was just a young lawyer and today God has shown his love for me of all these years my wife has been tolerant.

“The gift of Christ Okewulonu Junior, was a journey come true. It took several years for Chris Okewulonu junior to come. It pleased God to bring him. I also want to use this opportunity to thank Governor Emeka Ihedioha, for reposing confidence in me and appoint me as his Chief of Staff.”

While the Reverend Father Joseph Okafor of All Saints Catholic Church Avutu Obowo Local Government Area of Imo state, during his sermon said the “event calls for celebration. It is a good thing to show gratitude especially when something extra ordinary happens in your life. I want to use this opportunity to advice Christians not to lose faith in God for he knows everything.”

“Okewulonu is favoured by God. The birth of Ekewulonu junior is a testimony of God’s possibility in his family. I want other couples to emulate Okewulonu’s steadfastness and know that with God all things are possible,” Father Okafor concluded.

