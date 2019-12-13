By Benjamin Njoku

One of the luckiest contestants on the night was Miss Abuja, Nonye who emerged 1st runner-up at the competition. The 21-year old beauty, who hails from Anambra State did not make it to the last 15 contestants.

But somehow, she found favour with the judges who invited her from the backstage to join other hopefuls. And she did not only make it to the last five finalists, but also, she emerged the 1st runner-up to the surprise of everyone.

In a brief chat with NollyNow, the beauty who is a final year student of Mass Communication, Caleb University, said she wasn’t sure that she was going to make it to the finals. “I wasn’t sure I was going to make it to the finals. I am a very shy girl, but this competition has helped to bring me out of my shell. I am so excited that I am now exposed,” she said.

According to her, “ I was initially sad when I was not included among the last 15 contestants, but now, I am very happy.”

