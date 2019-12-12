Breaking News
‘I wanted to shoot myself in the head!’ ― Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City
Manchester City’s Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus (L) vies for the ball with Dinamo Zagreb’s Bosnian midfielder Amer Gojak (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group C football match between GNK Dinamo Zagreb and Manchester City FC at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb on December 11, 2019. (Photo by Denis LOVROVIC / AFP)

Gabriel Jesus admits he can put himself under too much pressure to score after coming out of a recent goalscoring drought, revealing he feels like he wants to “shoot himself in the head” when he cannot find the net.

The Manchester City striker netted a hat-trick in Wednesday’s 4-1 victory over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League to take his tally to five goals in three games.

But that run has come on the back of eight appearances without a goal, and the 22-year-old says a run without scoring can start to play on his mind.

“Honestly, last month I was no good and I wasn’t happy. I played eight or nine games and I didn’t score and I missed chances so I’m not happy with that,” he said.

“When this happens, of course, I cannot be happy. Sometimes football is like that. You have to keep working hard and try to score, try to help the team and work and that’s what I have done.

“Always I think: ‘Wow I have to score’ because I’m playing for a big club in big competitions with big players.

“I think it happens with other players. I cannot talk about other players I can only talk about me when I’m not happy with me I want to shoot myself in the head because it’s difficult for me.

“I take it [personally] of course. I think: ‘Oh my god I have to score, I have to score, I have to score’. When I have the chance sometimes I miss it because I think too much and put too much pressure on myself. I try. I’m getting better. I’m working to score and don’t think about the pressure.”

It was a night of personal milestones for Jesus as he became the youngest Brazilian to 10 goals in the Champions League – surpassing Neymar – and the youngest player to score more than one hat-trick in the competition.

Jesus also passed a century of goals in his career with his third against Dinamo taking him to a combined total of 101 for City, Palmeiras, and Brazil.

The landmark has come remarkably quick considering he is often second choice to team-mate Sergio Aguero, but he says the pair have a friendly rivalry, which helps to drive each other on.

“I’m a blessed guy,” he said of passing 100 goals. “I try all the time to do my best and sometimes I cannot do it and that’s the way.

“It’s important for me to score goals and keep scoring goals because I have to. I’m at a big club and play with big players.

“I’m in a single competition with Sergio – a friendly competition. I hope that when he plays he scores. I always want him to help the team and his team-mates. When I play he does the same, which is amazing.

“I have to learn from him because he’s scored a lot for the club and throughout his career. And I’m happy with 101 goals in my career.”

Source: Goal.com

Vanguard News

