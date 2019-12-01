Breaking News
I want a man to spoil me silly this Christmas — Toke Makinwa

On 1:04 pmIn Entertainmentby
Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa

By Sylvester Kwentua

On-Air-Personality and beautiful fashionista, Toke Makinwa wants to be spoiled silly this fast approaching Christmas season. Toke Makinwa doesn’t mind an all-expense paid Christmas holiday from anyone who is up to the task.

The media personality made this known via her Twitter page recently. According to her, she wants the person to spoil her just for two weeks and they are done!…so nobody starts ‘catching’ feelings.

“Looking for Christmas romance only for 2 weeks, someone that’ll spin me and make my belle sweet. We break up after the yuletide season, any takers?” She posted.

“In short 2, one is too small, I need a romance for 2 weeks, I’ve got expensive taste so come correct o, merry soon Christmas” She added.

So if you are a guy and you are ready to take up this offer from Toke, feel free to DM her.

