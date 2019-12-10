I surpass other ex-govs in achievements ― Ajimobi

By Adeola Badru

The immediate-past governor of Oyo State, Mr Abiola Ajimobi, has claimed that his achievements during his eight-year tenure in office, surpassed the achievements of other governors who have once ruled the state.

The former governor, who was hosted on Tuesday in Ibadan, during a live radio programme, posited that his administration would, in the annals of the history of the state, remain unbeatable for many years to come.

Ajimobi, who will be 70 years on December 16, recalled that while in office as the governor, he made remarkable achievements in the areas of road infrastructure, education, health, peace and security which eluded the state before his assumption of office.

Pointing to his strides in peace and security, infrastructure, education, agriculture, urban renewal, people’s welfare among others, Ajimobi said he could only hope that present administration in the state could live up to the challenge of raising the bar of governance from where he left it.

“Our administration’s strides were great, as we have done well in all ramifications in eight years.

The present administration has promised to do many things, so we will be watching what they will do. However, we can only hope they do well as we are all concerned about the development of the state,” Ajimobi said.

He said the sustainable peace and security enjoyed by residents of the state in the last eight years were resultant effects of the several initiatives evolved by his administration.

“I make bold to say that if peace is the only achievement people will remember this administration for, I am happy for it,” he said.

