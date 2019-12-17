I never said I support NDDC mgt c’ttee ― Clark

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize

Chair Board of Trustees of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Chief Edwin Clark, on Tuesday, denied backing the Interim Management Committee, IMC, of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The elder statesman, who called Vanguard on phone to refute media reports on the matter, later forwarded a statement, saying, “I did not say I backed the NDDC Interim Management Committee or even the swearing-in of the new Board, which has been confirmed by the Senate, almost at the same time the Interim Committee was set up.”

“I am going to 93 years and I know my position and status in the country, I do not, therefore, want to be drawn into unnecessary, frivolous and unwarranted controversies as a result of the alleged power struggle in the Villa, which is no doubt a repetition of Ibrahim Magu’s confirmation case where the same Villa condemned the confirmation.

“Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, the Acting Executive Director of Projects, NDDC, is my political son with whom I have close and affectionate relations. I was, therefore, very glad when he led a delegation of the Commission to pay me a condolence visit at my country home, Kiagbodo, following the death of one of my younger brothers, Major General H. U. Clark (retd.)

“During the visit, Dr. Ojougboh appreciated that the occasion was too sad and mournful for me and my family to discuss political matters.

“In welcoming them, I commended once again, Mr. President, for approving that a forensic audit be carried out on the activities of the Commission since inception in order to overhaul and clear the mess before a new Board takes over.

“My support for the President’s appointment of a Forensic Auditor to look into the books of NDDC has been well known. Indeed, I said so long time ago. I have felt that how intense to carry out the audit as expeditiously as possible, was his responsibility,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

