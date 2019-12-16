I hold Gov Obaseki and his office in high esteem — Ize-Iyamu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin

Former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2016 election in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has again assured Governor Godwin Obaseki, that his coming into the APC is to add value for the progress and stability of the party.

Ize-Iyamu who stated this in Benin yesterday while appreciating all those who attended his formal declaration ceremony to the APC weekend, said that he holds the office of the State governor and the person of Governor Godwin Obaseki in very high esteem.

He expressed gratitude to members of the National Working Committee of the APC led by ,”our indefatigable National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for the encouragement and support prior to the ceremony and in the course of our reception”.

Commending the Edo State Working Committee of the APC, led by the factional state chairman, Colonel David Imuse Rtd. he gave kudos for their commitment to ensuring that he and his supporters were formally received into the party and for also gracing the occasion with their esteemed presence.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu has also commended,”our followers who in spite of extreme provocation, remained calm and resisted the temptation of retaliation which would have made us to fall into the trap that our detractors had intended as an excuse to unleash mayhem”.

ALSO READ: Minister says effective health information system crucial to quality healthcare

He then sympathized with some of the guests to the ceremony who were victims of undue harassment by agent provocateurs and who in the process lost some valuables.

Meanwhile he saluted His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare ll as he celebrates the Annual Igue Festival and wished all Edo people a happy yuletide celebration ahead a prosperous new year.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: