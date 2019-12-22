I have no problem with Aregbesola – Oyetola

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, said on Sunday he has no rift with his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola.

He dismissed rumour of rift between the duo as a figment of detractors’ imagination.

The minister said his administration was building on the ex-governors achievements.

Oyetola, stated these through his deputy, Gboyega Alabi, at the 2019 Iwude Ijesa Festival held at Obokungbusi Civic Centre, Ereja Square, Ilesa, Osun State.

He urged people of the state to shun such rumours and described it as a move against the progress of the state.

He said: “It’s only the agents of distractions and the antagonist of peace that will carry unreasonable rumours to disintegrate the current administration and its predecessor. We’re consolidating on what the previous administration has done and Ogbeni Aregbesola is our leader. We are following his progressive steps.”

“Ijesaland has been a major area where mineral resources were sighted. Our administration has put everything in place to make agriculture, mining, and tourism sectors more effective and beneficial to the people particularly youths in the state.

“Recently the Honourable Minister of Mining, the Honourable Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, and the American Embassy came to discuss with us and Osun Chamber of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture (OSUNCIMMA) to make use of what we have for investment partnerships on the development of the state.”

