I have always wanted four kids ― Mercy Johnson

By Sylvester Kwentua

Legendary Nollywood Diva, Mercy Johnson Okojie has revealed that she and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, are expecting a fourth child, while excitedly posting on her Instagram page that she had always wanted four children.

Breaking the news of her pregnancy on her Instagram page, the talented actress had this to say:

“We’re having a baby. I’ve always wanted four kids…. always. However, after 3 kids, I thought I had retired from the baby-making business. So, a while back, we found out we had a baby on the way.

“I can’t explain the joy and peace expecting our new baby has brought, or the cravings for food that have followed. I get so emotional easily; in fact, right now I’ve started crying from joy again. I’m sharing this with you, my family, for life, hanging on since day 1, growing with my family and I and always showing all the love. I love you all right back. Baby Okojie 2020 getting ready. God bless you all”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

