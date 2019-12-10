I had a picture of Hazard as my Facebook wallpaper ― Rodrygo

Rodrygo’s eruption at Real Madrid has come as something of a surprise this season and the Brazilian youngster has admitted to idolising his current teammate Eden Hazard.

Hazard, who arrived from Chelsea last summer, was an inspiration for Rodrygo, and he’s been pushing the teenager to be his absolute best.”I had a picture of Hazard as my wallpaper on Facebook,” Rodrygo revealed to Campo de Estrellas.

“He looks Brazilian.”Against Galatasaray, when I scored three goals, Hazard told me that I had to score four.

“Rodrygo’s explosion was immediate, scoring on his debut, and he confesses that he didn’t really know what to do when he’d scored.

“I was very nervous making my debut,” he explained.”But I soon scored a goal. The control was good and everything went well.”I didn’t believe it. I didn’t know what to do.

Sometimes I still feel like a child.”Rodrygo is even too young to remember most of Zinedine Zidane’s playing days, but he understood the importance of the Frenchman when they met.

“When I met him I started to shake,” Rodrygo said.”Before I was a player I used to watch videos of him.”When the teenager first heard of Real Madrid’s interest he wasn’t sure whether or not it was true, assuming the worst.”There were reports that they liked me,” Rodrygo said, “but I thought it was a joke.”I only realized when my father told me it was true.”

Source: Marca

Vanguard News