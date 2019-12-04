By Ayo Onikoyi

Though Princess Shyngle has apologized to her fiance Frederic Badji who she blasted weeks ago for cheating and betraying her, after giving her heart to him, the Gambian-born actress has however revealed that she might never forgive herself for accusing him wrongly.

Princess Shyngle who admitted she was wrong to publicly shame her Senegalese fiance, also apologized for posting a video of him crying and threatening to kill himself, just to embarrass and ridicule him. She went on to reassure Frederic of her love and also described him as the first and last man she will fall in love with.

She wrote “A while ago I did something very stupid and extremely wrong just because I was angry, mad, bad temper and was simply not thinking. I got it all wrong and accused him wrongly then posted a video of him crying and threatening himself just to embarrass him and ridicule him, that was childish of me and I don’t think I can ever forgive myself for doing that. “I am here today to apologize to my man, my family , my followers and friends for my actions, from the bottom of my heart I’m sorry, even though my man said he doesn’t care I know that I was wrong and I’m owning up to it. To everyone that called, dm and messaged me to put the video down I want to say thank you.

“To my husband I want to let you know that I love you with every bit of my heart and soul, I meant it when I said you’re the first man I ever fell in love with and you’ll be my last, thanks for fighting for us, thanks for never giving up and thanks for choosing me. You’re literally my life and I live for you. I love you Frederic Badji my tall, dark, sexy Senegalese hot chocolate… ”

Vanguard