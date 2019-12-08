I dedicate this award to God, Uyo people — Emmanuel Sam

The Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Local Media, Akparawa (Prince) Emmanuel Sam, has dedicated his award of excellent service to God and the people of Uyo.

Sam made this known shortly after receiving the award from His Royal Majesty, Edidem Sylvanus Okon, during the coronation of the later at Ibibio Museum Ground, today.

The media executive was awarded for excellent service.

He used the occasion to express his gratitude to Governor Udom Emmanuel for giving him the opportunity to serve and thanked the royal father and entire traditional stool of Uyo for the honour done him, adding that the award is one he will cherish for a lifetime.

According to him, “I’m so happy and fulfilled today, having been recognized by the custodian of our norms and culture. It’s a lifetime honour I will so cherish. I thank His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel, for giving me the opportunity to serve in his administration.

I thank HRM, Edidem Sylvanus Okon, my king and father for finding me fit for an award of excellence. This show of love will remain evergreen in my memory and I promise to work more for the growth of our people”.

He further stated that such recognition is a spur to work harder on his assignment and support the growth and welfare of his people.

