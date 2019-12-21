Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has disclosed that he is not in any form of disagreement with the incumbent governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola.

He said his (Oyetola) absence at his turbaning as Amirul Waziril-Muminina of the state was due to his avoidable journey to the Holy Land of Mecca for the lesser Hajj.

Aregbesola, who spoke in Yoruba language after he was turbaned by the Chief Imam of Osogbo, Sheik Musa Animasahun on Friday said his relationship with his predecessor was cordial and had spoken before the event.

He revealed that the Osogbo Central mosque was not renovated with his money but that of the state government which also has the approval of the present governor, who was the Chief of Staff during his administration.

“The whole of my cabinet contributed to the successful renovation of the mosque because we took the decision collectively.

I am inaugurating this mosque in the name of the incumbent Governor, Alhaja Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola because his not being here was avoidable as a result of his journey to Mecca for the Umrah and we must all understand that I have no disagreement with him. We have talked today and he has contributed to the success of this programme”, he said.

Earlier in his lecture, Professor Afeez Oladosu of the Department of Islamic Studies, University of Ibadan, admonished the Minister not relent in extending mercy to the downtrodden as a way of reciprocating the blessings of God in his life.

He advised the minister of Interior of the consequences of being becoming too powerful and secluded from the populace, urging him not to relent in helping the less privileged in the society.

VANGUARD

