Husband beats wife into coma for having sex with another lover in bedroom

A man has been arrested by the police for beating his wife into a state of coma after he caught her having s*x with another man in their matrimonial bed.

The 35-year-old man in Ghana, Kofi Bandoli, was arrested by Awutu Bereku district police station.

It was gathered that the man went to work and tried to call his wife who was at home for some information but tried several times and couldn’t reach her.

He then decided to go home and see whether something had happened to her because this was unusual.

READ ALSO: Police nab man for allegedly killing neighbour in Niger

As he approached his room, he heard the sounds of someone moaning only to find his wife having sex with her lover.

Angered by what he witnessed, Bandoli pounced on his wife and beat the hell out of her until she fell into a state of coma. Her lover quickly fled the scene.

The woman is currently receiving treatment at Awutu Breku Hospital while police have indicated that they will arraign the husband before court.

Vanguard Nigeria News