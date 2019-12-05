Human rights group decries growing spate of war crimes by IPOB, IMN

Following the gruesome murder of two police officers by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday in Oraifite, Anambra State, human rights group have called for drastic measures to avert future occurrence.

The Coalition for Human Rights Monitoring Groups in Nigeria (CHRMGN) condemned the growing spate of war crimes perpetrated by proscribed sects – IPOB and the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).

The coalition of human rights groups made this known at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday as a fallout from the killing of two police officers by IPOB members loyal to the Lawyer representing their leader Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement by convener, Gabriel Agibi, the groups revealed these radical sects are sponsored by enemies of Nigeria, with the ultimate aim of causing unrest in the country.

The recent killing of security agents, the coalition reckoned, follows IMN’s trend – as both have unapologetically committed crimes against humanity.

As a matter of national interest, the coalition urged Nigerians to disassociate themselves from IPOB and Shiites members owing to their violent and terrorist tendencies.

CHRMGN, therefore, called on relevant authorities in the country to bring the leadership of both radical groups to justice, else be faced with an upsurge of militant groups carrying out actions that would undermine national security.

The coalition further urged relevant authorities at the International Criminal Court to act to serve as a deterrent to others in the future.

Read full press statement below:

The Coalition for Human Rights Monitoring Groups in Nigeria converged this press conference in the light of the upsurge of the nefarious activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra that resulted in the death of police officers in recent times by its members loyal to the lawyer of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu. This is highly condemnable and an indication that the Indigenous People of Biafra and other militant groups might have perfected plans to cause mayhem in the country.

The Coalition for Human Rights Monitoring Groups in Nigeria sees this act as an affront to the collective sensibilities of Nigerians. It wishes to condemn it in its entirety as an act of terrorism that must not be tolerated by the relevant authorities in Nigeria.

This act has further reinforced the belief in some quarters that the activities of IPOB and its sister organization, the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), are being sponsored by enemies of the Nigerian state, with the ultimate aim of causing unrest in the country.

The Indigenous People of Biafra and the Islamic Movement of Nigeria are indeed beds of the same feather but with different nomenclatures, and with the same modus operandi of attacking and killing law enforcement officers carrying out their lawful duties.

The Coalition for Human Rights Monitoring Groups in Nigeria wishes to, through this medium, call on members of the general public to as a matter of national interest disassociates themselves from members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Islamic Movement in Nigeria due to their violent and terrorist tendencies.

These groups have constituted themselves into a clog in the wheel of progress in Nigeria, as evident in their conduct in times past that has resulted in the death of innocent Nigerians going about their normal businesses.

The IPOB and the IMN are organizations that have resorted to carrying out their nefarious activities with the use of dangerous weapons, which has resulted in the loss of lives of innocent and unarmed civilians, including women and children.

This recent attack follows that trend in the wickedly orchestrated plans by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria and their counterparts in IPOB to freely kill law enforcement agencies who carry out their legitimate duties.

The Coalition of Human Rights Monitoring Groups in Nigeria has, in times past, documented the several ways the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have committed crimes against humanity and had indeed called on the international community to act by bringing the leadership of both groups to justice.

The Coalition of Human Rights Monitoring Groups wishes to use this medium to reinforce that call for the International Criminal Court to rise to the occasion by bringing to book the promoters as well as the sponsors of the nefarious activities of IPOB and the IMN in the overall interest of justice.

The importance of the International Criminal Court acting to bring the IMN and IPOB to justice cannot be overemphasized given the fact that if their activities are left to fester, more innocent Nigerians will fall victim to their violent tendencies, as well as law enforcement officers.

The Coalition of Human Rights Monitoring Groups in Nigeria wishes to recall that instance where the IMN attempted to assassinate the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, when his convoy was ambushed in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The recent events had indeed proven that the IMN would have taken the life of the Chief of Army Staff when they attacked him, but for the superior firepower of officers and soldiers that promptly acted to rescue the Chief of Army Staff from danger.

The Coalition of Human Rights Monitoring Groups in Nigeria wishes to state in unequivocal terms that their actions violate global practices as the IPOB and IMN have shown in recent times that both are out to dismember the Nigerian State.

The relevant authorities in Nigeria must act in the interest of the over 200 million Nigerians by bringing the leadership of the IPOB and the IMN to justice, else we might be confronted with a more significant challenge in the future where there would be an upsurge of militant groups carrying out actions that would undermine national security and put innocent citizens in harm’s way.

The relevant authorities at the International Criminal Court must also act to serve as a deterrent to others in the future.

The Coalition of Human Rights Monitoring Groups in Nigeria wishes to states that Nigerians are indeed watching how the events would unfold.

Vanguard Nigeria News