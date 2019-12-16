How social media create jobs for Nigerian youths ― Akinwunmi

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian social media expert and public relations consultant, Akinwunmi Damilola Michael has revealed how social media within a short period, changed a lot of lives in the society.

The OAU graduate of Materials Engineering stated that social media has brought him close to relevant people in the society and he takes pride in the positive usage of it.

“I started my career at Dockthor Media, which is a self-owned business. And the effective usage of social media alongside my public relations prowess, have earned me the opportunity to meet some notable personalities in the society,” he was quoted.

Michael who hailed from Ekiti, added that since he debuted his career, he has so far worked closely with personalities in different industries.

The 24-year-old, however, challenged other Nigerian youths to expose themselves to the opportunities social media present and internet at large.

“It saddens me when people of my age calibre tells me they don’t have jobs. We run a digital economy already that presents to you opportunities from almost every part of the world. How come you still say you don’t have a job as a graduate?

“To tell you the truth, people are always surprised when I tell them the many things I do. Aside from freelancing for notable platforms, I also do product photography and photo editing.

“All you need to do is just to expose yourself into these opportunities and key into it,” Michael added.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

