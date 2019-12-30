How my video ‘150k’ got 30 thousand views in a month – Multi Lord

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Hip-hop, rap and trap singer, rapper, music producer and songwriter Egwuonwu Chukwuka known in the music industry as Multi Lord rocked the music scene in 2019 with the single ‘$150K’ and its video. Despite being a budding star with just 3 singles to his name in 2019, the video of his single ‘$150k’ racked up almost 30,000 views in about one month on YouTube.

In this interview with AYO ONIKOYI, Vanguard’s Entertainment Editor, the Igbinedion University graduate talks about his music and the industry at large.

How did music start for you and what was the attraction?

I co-own the popularly-known and duly registered Nigerian record label known as Sound Gang. I started with my siblings, we used to make music together when we were young. But I pursued the passion further after my university education. I attended Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State. I started music professional in 2015

What’s Sound Gang all about?

Sound Gang is a record label duly registered in Nigeria, it’s all about music productions, concerts organization , events and more

So, what have you done musically?

Multi Lord has worked with renowned musical artists and producers like DJ Coublon, KirkoDrilz, Hitman etc. I have written, produced and co-produced viral hit songs like Dolla $ign , $150K , Never Race etc. I have also released a total of 3 singles (off my forthcoming EP) this year and an official music video for one of the singles titled ‘$150K’ that has racked up almost 30,000views in about one month.

Out of your 3 singles, which was most successful?

$150K

What’s the song all about and what inspired it?

After my graduation from the University I sat down one morning and counted my blessings, it was overwhelming. The song is about achievements, money and lifestyle. In the song I thanked God as I realized I have really come far by His grace, so I made a song about it and just titled it $150K , It caught huge wave and still buzzing till date

Why titled it “$150k”?

Because $150K simply represents a lot of blessings

What genre of music do you do and what’s your unique style to keep relevant in the industry?

My genre of music is HipHop/Rap/Trap. That has been my style of music from day one even before I started creating my own music. And I intend to tell my story and make an above-average impact in the industry with this style of mine.

How and where do you derive your inspiration?

The things I’ve been through in life; betrayals, survival, my family all contribute to define the kind of music I do. Looking back at it all and looking at where we are at now, all inspire me to create my music.

Who would you say is the best Nigerian artiste of 2019 and why?

I will say Burna Boy, because his career started off a bit controversially and many didn’t believe in him, but he proved them all wrong and put himself and Nigerian music as whole on the map this 2019 more than any other artist.

Right now, how would you rate him in comparison to Davido and Wizkid; do you still believe they are kings of Nigerian hip hop?

First, Davido and Wizkid aren’t hip hop artists and as for Burna Boy in comparison to Wizkid & Davido I believe their (Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy) music all get the same buzz or attention at the moment but Wiz and David are indisputably ruling the Nigerian music scene considering the number of years they’ve been at the top. So yes. they (Wizkid & Davido) are the kings of afrobeat/pop music in Nigeria

Why do musicians tend to be wayward with women?

I will start by saying not all musicians are wayward with women. But to try to answer your question; the music lifestyle in some cases, is one that tends to expose musicians to lots of women from different backgrounds and ethnic groups and most times it is difficult to maintain expectations from these women and at the same time maintain the career expectations or demands. However, this is in no way justifying being wayward with women.

How do you deal with your female fans?

I love them, of course but there are boundaries to personal relationships with female fans. They have a special place in my heart

If you will want collaboration; Who would you want it with and why?

Locally, Burna Boy definitely, because he’s super talented and can blend better into my genre of music than any other local artist I know. Then internationally, I will say Travis Scott, because he’s my all-mood-go-to artist, and his music inspires me as well.

What’s your musical journey being like and the biggest challenges you have faced along the way?

The journey has been great and exciting. Getting to do what I love and seeing people love me for it means everything to me. When I first graduated from the University my dad particularly didn’t want music as a career for me, but now we talk sometimes and it is exciting to hear him tell me about my songs that he loves. Things like that not only gives me joy but tells me the journey is gradually projecting to where I dreamt it would be.

And speaking of challenges, I will say promotion is one, fraudulent promotion schemes are rampant today, preying especially on upcoming artists. It’s hard to get what you pay for as far as music promotion is concerned sometimes and another challenge is getting to work with mainstream artists, if you’re not popular and under big label you might never get the chance. I understand the business aspect of the music thing but I feel sometimes mainstream artists should make their platforms available for upcoming artists to showcase. It shouldn’t be as difficult as it is now.

What else would you want to talk about as regards your career and music in general

I just want to say the industry should keep an eye on my music and Sound Gang in general. I’ve got lots of good music on the way and interesting collaborations to deliver never-heard-before classics.

Music is a strong element as far as entertainment and world unity is concerned so I hope to contribute my share judiciously and be widely appreciated by it while I’m still here.

